Need for robust deterrence

THE National Command Authority (NCA) on Thursday expressed concern over the stockpiling of nuclear arms and plans for installation of Ballistic Missile Defence system by Pakistan’s neighbours — an apparent reference to India — and noted that such destabilising manoeuvres could undermine strategic stability in South Asia. Chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the meeting reaffirmed commitment to Full Spectrum Deterrence, the principle on which Pakistan’s nuclear strategy is based.

The reiteration of Pakistani stand came following announcement of the National Security Strategy that, apart from other things, claims that the United States will encourage Pakistan to continue demonstrating that it is a responsible steward of its nuclear assets. This is strange because Pakistan has all along behaved as a responsible nuclear power and its command and control system is more secure and robust than some of the other nuclear states. However, singling out Pakistan in the nuclear realm is a clear manifestation of nuclear apartheid by the United States and that is why the national leadership has firmly rejected American viewpoint. The United States, India and some other countries have consistently been engaged in propaganda campaign against Pakistan’s nuclear assets and programme. At first, when Pakistan pursued the path of nuclearisation in the face of existential threats from India, its bomb was described as ‘Islamic bomb’ and attempts were made to derail and sabotage the programme but the country successfully implemented its nuclear plans for the sake of national security. Now when Pakistan has become a nuclear power state, a propaganda campaign has been unleashed to convey an impression as if the country’s nuclear assets were about to fall in the hands of terrorists. It is encouraging that both civilian and military leaderships are fully aware of the needs of the country and also designs of the enemy and firmly resolved not only to safeguard the nuclear capability but also improve it further as per dictates of the time.

