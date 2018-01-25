Need for revolutionizing cotton industry in Pakistan

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Agronomists, economists and other experts, Wednesday, termed the indifferent approach of the stakeholders and decision makers as the sole reason for declining cotton production in the country in last ten years.

In this connection, Ministry of Food Security, fertilizers and pesticide marketing companies, tax authorities, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and others were held responsible for lower per bale cotton price as well as per hector yield in Pakistan as compared to the other regional countries.

While expressing their views at a seminar titled ‘Need for Revolutionizing the Cotton Industry in Pakistan’ experts demanded of the government to announce cotton support price like wheat and sugarcane support prices to provide support to the drowning cotton related small and cottage industries of the country.

They also proposed transfer of sugar mills from the cotton growing areas to sugarcane producing areas because the presence of sugar mills lured growers to sow seeds of other crops than cotton. Establishment of sugar mills in cotton growing areas was allowed on political basis to benefit a few of blue eyed families but it had harmed the cotton production.

The experts also pressed on the scientists to focus on research to have refined and improved seeds for cotton as well as the concerned institutions to provide latest C-Cotton technology from B-Cotton technology to enable the growers to enhance per hector yield of the cotton. In this regard, experts gave comparison of Pakistani cotton production with the Indian and Chinese cotton production which had been soaring steadily upwards.

Seminar was jointly organized by The Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) and in collaboration with Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA).The event brought together government representatives, armed forces officers, diplomats, experts from cotton and textile industry and students from across the country and individuals from public and private entities.

The aim and focus of the seminar was to highlight the revolutionary role of the cotton industry in the development of Pakistan. Furthermore the challenges being faced by the industry and the remedial measures to counter these challenges that will result in the increased cotton production.

About 200 people including the senior members of CGSS Advisory Board, government representatives, armed forces officers, diplomats, students and experts from cotton and textile industry attended the Seminar.

In his opening remarks Chairman CGSS Lieutenant General Muhammad ZahirUl Islam HI (M), (Retd) in his opening remarks stated that the economy of Pakistan was highly dependent on cotton and textile sectors, which faced significant challenges and opportunities in an environment of fluctuating world prices, macroeconomic instability, and changes in the global trade regime for textiles and apparel. Yet there is limited systematic analysis available that can help us understand the linkages between these sectors and the effects of their performance on the country’s economy.

Chairman Punjab, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Ali Pervaiz Malik highlighted the socio-economic significance of textile industry by stating facts i.e. the textile industry has 8.5% Share In GDP, 62% Share in Exports. He further stated that this industry has the potential to double the exports. He further compared the textile industry of Pakistan with other neighbouring countries including India, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, and stated that out of all the countries, only Pakistan is the one experiencing negative growth which is alarming for the development of the country. He further presented the remedial measures for viability & growth of the textile industry.

Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr. Yusuf Zafar –enlightened the audience regarding risk management and options for cotton production in Pakistan. He highlighted the challenges pertaining to the cotton industry in Pakistan and presented an extensive way-forward for the improvement of the sector.

According to him, we are facing low cotton yield because of area stagnation, Higher Input Cost for Production and Encroachment by Sugarcane and Corn, which are considered as a High Delta Crops. He further, presented the audience with policy recommendation for increased cotton production to undermine the mountain challenges to this very important sector.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences & Humanities, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan Dr. Irfan Baig in his address highlighted cotton production in Punjab,the constraints and future strategy. He stated that Punjab contributes more than 70% of total cotton production of Pakistan and is the source of livelihood to 1.626 million families. He stated that according to statistics of 2016-2017 Pakistan is among top 10 in cotton producing countries. He also explained the major constraints like adverse weather conditions, temperature variations, pest attacks and water shortage that are responsible for the decreased cotton production during the year 2017-18. Cotton Commissioner Ministry of Textile Khalid Abdullah enlightened the audience about the Pakistan Government’s initiative toward the cotton industry.