Need to reform Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD Capital Territory Police was envisioned as a model police force and that is why besides induction of educated personnel it was provided with better facilities. However, despite repeated claims and efforts by successive governments its performance and quality has not improved, as it should have been and it is not much different from its contemporaries in other provinces.

In this backdrop, one must acknowledge the far-reaching measures announced by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a ceremony at Police Lines to mark completion of anti-riot training by a batch of Islamabad Police on Wednesday. Islamabad Police was badly exposed when it failed to carry out successfully its assigned task of vacating Islamabad interchange from protestors, who occupied it for over three weeks disrupting life in the twin cities. Therefore, the decision to raise 2,000 strong anti-riot police in the capital to deal with such situations in future is a step in the right direction. Establishment of 1,000 strong Rapid Response Force would also help improve security of the capital if the trained personnel got required facilities and they performed their duties with professionalism and commitment. Again, Safe City Project is considered to be a white elephant as neither it has helped curb crimes nor in identifying suspected vehicles and there are reports that the control room people misuse the data and record. Therefore, the decision to deploy necessary work force to analyse the real time feedback of the city might help improve the situation. Police Stations of Islamabad, its various pickets and police personnel are as dreaded by people as police in Punjab because they behave in a similar fashion. Programmes announced by the Minister for leadership training of SHOs, and cash prizes for the best SHOs, police officers and Jawans might serve as incentives to treat citizens differently and make the force people-friendly. The plan to provide safety kits to police personnel to protect themselves during violent protests or terror incidents is also likely to yield positive results.

