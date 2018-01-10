Need for quality research for academic excellence stressed

Staff Reporter

Punjab University’s newly appointed Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakir has said that high quality research is mandatory for academic excellence of the university.

He said that the administration would extend maximum financial resources and administrative support to university teachers for their research project.

He was chairing a meeting of deans and principals at committee room of Vice Chancellor’s office here on Tuesday after taking charge of his office.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Zakria Zakir said that the administration would ensure cent percent transparency in all matters and would practically deliver. He said that the administration would utilize all the resources for welfare of students.

The deans and principals welcomed Dr Zakir and appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif for taking the best decision of his appointment in the interest of oldest university of the country.

According to press statement, Dr. Muhammad Zakria Zakar is Professor of Sociology and Dean of Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences.

Dr. Zakar earned his doctorate from Germany and won various prestigious international research awards including Fullbright Postdoctoral Fellowship (Stony Brook University, USA), UNESCO award on poverty reduction, Robert McNamara Fellowship, and Alexander von Humoldt Postdoctoral Fellowship (Germany).

Dr. Zakar was also DAAD Guest-Professor at the Department of Public Health Medicine, University of Bielefeld, Germany from 2010-2012.

His research interests include violence and conflict in developing countries, sociology of health and illness, involuntary displacement and resettlement, gender and development