Need qualified doctors

District Pasni in Balochistan lacks basic facilities. One of these is problem of unqualified doctors. At the moment some dispensers and quakes, posing as doctors, do not even know how to treat a small disease, yet people still call them doctors.

If any emergency case comes they don’t how to treat it. Due to this situation many children and youth have lost their lives. It is my request to Federal and Balochistan governments to please appoint qualified doctors in Pasni as soon as possible, besides improving conditions of hospitals and basic health units in the province.

NOOR BAKHSH

Turbat, Balochistan

