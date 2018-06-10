Need of Traffic Police

Turbat is known as the second biggest city of Balochistan, with the increased population where the citizens are undergoing from several types of difficulties in their daily lives. Since, we can’t find traffic police in the streets and on the roads for the management of the traffic system. In fact, accidents occur regularly and people have been losing their precious lives in Turbat. For every city traffic police is must and necessary for managing the vehicles to go properly and follow the rules and regulations but unfortunately the citizens are in trouble in this regard. So, I humbly request to the District Commissioner of Turbat and concerned authorities to take serious action in order to eradicate this major issue so that citizens lives should be saved by the dangerous accidents in Turbat.

SHAKIL NOOR

Turbat

