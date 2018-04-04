Need of new books

Atta Shad Degree College is the only college in Turbat city where thousands of students from far off areas for continuing their education. The strength of the College, in terms of students, has grown a lot and its library has very old books as the modern books are not available in it. These old books cannot satiate the thirst of students who are eager to get new ideas. The students have been demanding for new books but there is no one to listen their voice.

The Government of Baluchistan and authorities concerned are humbly requested to provide new books to Atta Shad Degree College’s library so that students would be able to read new books and gain more knowledge about the present-day world.

Shakeel Phullan

Via email

