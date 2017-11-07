Need of more doctors

Shikarpur Civil Hospital is lacking required facilities for the patients, including the emergency cases. There is also dearth of male and female specialist doctors. However, the present number of doctors is not having adequate know-how regarding the disease to treat the patients accordingly, who turn up from distant areas. It has also been observed that the present number of doctors is examining the patients cursorily and perfunctorily, as a consequence, the poor patients keep frequenting the hospital for months together.

It is earnestly implored on behalf of the poor patients that the appointment of the specialist doctors, both male and female, be made together with constituting vigilance teams to conduct unannounced visits at hospitals about the presence of doctors and the treatment and medicines prescribed and provided to the poor patients.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON

Shikarpur

