Need of Day Care Centre for Children stressed

Staff Reporter

Speakers at the meeting of Shura Hamdard Karachi chapter urged the government to make it mandatory for the work places and factories, having 250 or more employees that they should establish “Day Care Centres for Children” for women employees and empower the women that they can take decision for the education of their children.

The meeting was held yesterday on the theme: Mothers’ role in the reconstruction of society”, presided over by Justice (Rtd) Haziqul Khairi at a local club. Speaking on the occasion, guest speaker and seasoned journalist, Zubeida Mustafa said that without giving the right place to woman in society the reconstruction of the society could not be done adequately.

‘Both Mother and father are responsible for fostering of children and the burden of children’s bringing up and training cannot be put on the mother alone’, she asserted.

The holy Prophet has said that “the paradise is beneath the feet of mother” and there was a mention of mother’s greatness in every literature of the world, she said, adding: ‘Gene of children consists of parent’s genes and the role of father in building the personality of a child is obvious which needs to be identified, and the word – parent be used in place of mother with regard to the fostering of children as mother is not sole responsible for that.’

She said, in western countries father or mother anyone could take maternity leaves of one or two years, because rearing of child was the responsibility of both. A man should take care of his wife keeping in mind that she was not only his wife but also the mother of his children and enjoyed some basic human rights, bestowed upon her by our religion and constitution, she added.

‘A woman cannot carry out her responsibilities of home and job without the support of her husband and in-laws. Al-though everything of a person is decided by his/her gene and even diseases are transferred through genes, but if prior precautionary measures are taken it can be avoided.

Justice (Rtd) Haziqul said that mother was the most beloved person in man’s life and renowned American psychologist, R.W. Emerson said: “When you choose your wife, you choose mother of your children.” Because it was the mother who gave values of life to her children.

Zafar Iqbal, President, Defense Residents Society said that home is the first school and mother is the first teacher of a child. So the role of mother is most important in character building of the child as Napoleon Bonaparte said: “Give me good mothers and I will give you good nation”, he added.

Anwarul Haq Siddiqi said that family was the first block of society and mother soliderated the foundation of family and the society, that’s why mother’s role was very important in the reconstruction of a society.