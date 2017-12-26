Is there need for new social contract?

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

ADDRESSING the ceremony held at Expo Centre in Lahore on Quaid-i-Azam Day, Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to the founder of the nation, and said: “There is need to review that how much we have acted upon on the sayings of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and how far we succeeded in achieving the objectives of the creation of Pakistan.” He said generals, judges, politicians, bureaucrats; traders, teachers, scientists and people from all walks of society should participate in the national building process and decide a new social contract. He added that this was the only way to achieve goals. CM Punjab indeed deserves all superlatives for speedy implementation of the projects planned during his tenure, but in the presence of the Constitution, there is no need for a new social contract which, will perhaps entail rewriting of the Constitution.

In August, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani had floated the idea of initiating an intra-institutional dialogue to prevent the collision of state institutions and expressed his intentions to invite the army chief and the Supreme Court chief justice for discussion with members of the upper house of parliament. Former prime minister had also endorsed Raza Rabbani’s views. One would not know what can be achieved from this exercise, as the remedy lies in the implementation of the Constitution in letter and spirit since the Constitution encompasses the prerogatives, rights and duties of all the pillars of the state as well as the people of Pakistan. Of course, there have been violations of the articles of the Constitution by the praetorians dictators as well as by the civilian rulers who many a time incorporated amendments to the Constitution negating the very spirit of the Constitution.

Under authoritarianism, whether it is one man rule – kingship, dictatorship or plutocracy – the constitution invariably is for the benefit of the rulers. In a democracy, which is rule of the majority, the constitution is supposed to be for the greater good of large number of people, and constitution is said to be a social contract between the state/government and the governed in which the latter give up sovereignty to the former in return of civil rights and liberties. However, to make democracy stable and thrive, the Constitution should be followed in letter and spirit by the pillars and organs of the state – Parliament, Executive and Judiciary – for smooth functioning. There is a perception democracy could not take firm roots because of Martial Laws. But some elected governments were run as dictatorships and had failed to deliver to people in equal measure.

The problem is that whenever judiciary acts against the corrupt, politicos raise hullabaloo that efforts are being made to derail democracy. The onslaught on the judges by PML-N leaders that the verdict in which former PM was disqualified was biased, and a conspiracy was hatched insinuating that military was behind it. In fact it is not the verdict or ruling against the former PM but the attack on the judiciary that threatens democracy. It has to be mentioned that the judiciary is a separate pillar of the state and is not answerable to the executive or the legislature. But this situation cannot be changed without making some fundamental reforms in the political system itself in order to make the executive and legislature more effective. The issue cannot be resolved through a dialogue between the army chief, chief justice and the parliament when every organ believes it is supreme.

In a constitutional polity, which we are supposed to be, it is indeed the constitution which is supreme, whereas every pillar of state insists on its primacy. The fact of the matter is that none is superior over others; none is inferior to others; all are subservient to the constitution, and all are bound to follow dictates and stipulations of the constitution. No doubt, constitutional disputes and differences occur even in entrenched democracies; however incidence of such tiffs is indeed reduced to the minimum if all the state pillars respect the supremacy of the constitution and abide by it in letter and spirit. There is no denying that the respect the higher judiciary enjoys in Pakistan today is well-deserved and well-earned as a result of struggle waged by lawyers, members of civil society and activists of political parties. And it should be our endeavour to protect that honour and respect.

It has to be mentioned that on one hand public trust and confidence in the judiciary has been enhanced, and on the other public expectations of the system of administration of justice have increased. Hence, measures should be taken to expeditiously clear the backlog of cases. Our political eminences should focus on the problems faced by the people, their anguish, their despair and despondency that are reigning in every nook and corner of the land, as pillars of state are embroiled in unnecessary tiffs and squabbles. Whatever their mutual grouses, they must listen to one another with patience, sobriety and broadmindedly and seek the guidance of the constitution. Difference of opinion should not become an issue of personal prestige for any of the disputants, and the nation’s greater good should be uppermost in their minds. If they don’t do it, they will only be alienating them further with the citizenry that in reality is already losing faith in all of them.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.