Need more libraries

I want to draw the attention of responsible authorities that Turbat which is considered one of the largest cities of Balochistan but unfortunately the students of the city are facing shortage of libraries. There is just one public library that is also containing almost less books. Owing to poverty, quite a low number of students opting to buy books while other cannot afford.

In fact, the poor students want to join library to build their knowledge but no one is interested in establishing libraries in Turbat or provide some more books to the existing one. Being a student of the region, I appeal to the government of Balochistan to take serious steps towards establishing new libraries and also providing books to the existing library.

SHAMSA BASHEER

Turbat Kech

