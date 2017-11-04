‘We need to do more’ about misinformation, Google says

Dublin :A top Google executive has said the US internet giant has to do more to crack down on illegal content and misinformation, after American firms were grilled in Congress over Russian meddling in the 2016 US election. “We’ve made some progress and we obviously need to do more,” Matt Brittin, president of Google’s Europe, Middle East and Africa division, told reporters at Google’s European headquarters in Dublin on Thursday. A day after bombshell indictments in a US probe of Moscow’s election interference and possible coordination between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia, Facebook, Google and Twitter told concerned lawmakers Tuesday they were taking necessary steps to rid their platforms of disinformation, propaganda and provocation. In their testimony, the social media companies revealed startling new data showing many more millions of Americans were exposed to the fake news than previously thought. In another hearing on Wednesday, Facebook said the apparent political meddling included use of its image-oriented messaging service Instagram, and that those suspect accounts were seen by some 20 million Americans last year. The latest data on Instagram was on top of the estimated 126 million Americans exposed to Facebook posts from Russian entities seeking to create divisions during the election campaign. In Thursday’s interview, Brittin revealed that “there had been a very limited use” of their advertising by Russian interests during the election, highlighting two accounts which spent “about $4,700 on advertising” that was not targeted on demographics or geography. “But any misrepresentation is bad, and we have continued to look at how we can improve our policies and transparency,” he said.

Originally published by APP