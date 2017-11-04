Need joint families back

Views from Srinagar

WHEN some of my elders meet at social functions like wedding ceremonies, I often hear them reminisce about the big, joint, happy families they were once part of. They regret the disintegration of families which has resulted in more and more nuclear households and perhaps less and less happier individuals.

Our elders often get nostalgic and rue the fact that relationships are not the same as they used to be in a joint family set-up and that the value of relationships has diminished to a large extent. Most people blame modernization for breaking joint families into the nuclear ones. The term nuclear family or elementary family is used to define a family group consisting of a pair of adults and their children. This is in contrast to the joint or extended family which can comprise of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins all living nearby or in the same household.

Though they do exist even now, joint families appear out-of-sync and ‘unrealistic’ in the modern setting in which individualistic and materialistic interests prevail over social values. Nuclear family is considered a symbol of modernity while the extended ones are scorned off as old fashioned. In fact, large families are so rare or ‘weird’ that they have become subject of some documentaries on channels like Discovery and National Geographic.

Many of our acquaintances, friends and relatives got married this year and stepped into a new relationship. Among these newly married couples, there are many men who may break away from their joint family, sooner or later. This fragmentation has almost become the ‘fait accompli’ of marriages these days. It has become so common that people seem to be prepared for the ‘inevitable’ split in the family. There are numerous instances where head of the family draws a partition plan as per the wherewithal- building two houses or one house with two kitchens for two sons for their post-marriage life.

The increase in number of nuclear families is not just a household demographic factor. It has a bearing on the happiness of people. Happiness of a person is often dictated by his family life. Some people argue that it is better to have a nuclear family than a joint one with the constant threat of ‘Saas-Bahu’ tiffs or other types of family feuds.

Those who advocate the old family system contest this perception saying that nuclear arrangement is more prone to husband-wife spat.

They go on to say that marital conflicts have increased because of the crumbling down of the traditional family structure. In a joint family, elders acted as arbiters and helped husband and wife settle the dispute amicably.

In a small-family arrangement, there is no such intervention possible. Some people feel that the ‘institution of family’ does not remain intact in a nuclear set-up like it does in an extended family.

We have not quite yet realised the importance of multigenerational relations (involving three or more generations), a feature of joint families. Perhaps we are yet to experience the drawbacks of going nuclear.

The West seems to have realised the need to go back to the traditional family set-up. A research paper carried by ‘Journal of Marriage and Family’ (University of Southern California) under the title ‘Beyond the Nuclear Family: The Increasing Importance of Multigenerational Bonds’ manifests this realization.

Its author Vern Bengtson argues that family multigenerational relations will be more important in the 21st century for three reasons: (a) the demographic changes of population aging, resulting in ‘‘longer years of shared lives’’ between generations; (b) the increasing importance of grandparents and other kin in fulfilling family functions; (c) the strength and resilience of intergenerational solidarity over time. The author asserts that relations across more than two generations are becoming increasingly important to individuals and families in American society.

I am reminded of a popular fable: An old man on the point of death summoned his sons around him to give them some parting advice. He ordered his servants to bring in a tied bundle of sticks. He said to his eldest son: “Break it.” The son strained and strained, but with all his efforts was unable to break the bundle. The other sons also tried, but none of them was successful.

“Untie the bundle,” said the father, “and each of you take a stick.” When they had done so, he called out to them: “Now, break,” and each stick was easily broken. “You see my meaning,” said their father.

The fable is often quoted to emphasise the strength of unity. It may not be directly related to the theme of ‘nuclear Vs joint family’. But it somehow makes one to think that an extended family is more likely to have the strength which we so often crave for in our nuclear families.

