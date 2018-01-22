Need for Indo-Pak reconciliation urged

Jammu

The J&K government urged for need for peace and reconciliation between India and Pakistan in wake of spurt in cross border firing.

Making a statement in the Legislative Assembly Parliamentary Affairs minister, Abdul Rehman Veeri, said, “there is a need that peace and reconciliation process is again started so that people of J&K live in peace.”

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who was not in the House, took to microblogging site Twitter to express her concern

“Distraught to hear of three more civilians caught in the crossfire on the border. The people of J&K are the worst victims of the acrimony between the two neighbouring countries. I pray that the hostility on the borders ends soon,” Mehbooba, wrote.

Veeri recalled the “peaceful days” along the International Border (B) and Line of Control (LoC) during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as prime minister.

“The peace process, along the lines of Vajpayee Ji, should move forward as people along the borders lived with peace and there was development of these areas too,” he said.

“There used to be eye ball to eye ball clashes before that,” he said. “but he went ahead and a ceasefire was announced which reflected in establishment of peace in following days.”

“We want a reconciliation process of that sort should be started for long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Veeri statement was endorsed by the opposition National Conference in the house. “But GoI should take it seriously,” said NC’s Mian Altaf.

MLA Karnah said that a separate package for borders areas be announced. “We even don’t have ambulances in our area; if firing starts there, what will we do,” PDP’s Raja Manoor asked his own government.—KR