Need of hour to make children aware about threats: Sanaullah

Staff Reporter

Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has directed the secretary schools to take appropriate steps for introducing reading material in the school syllabus to make children aware about threats.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held in connection with the protection of children here.

The minister said that religious scholars should be taken on board to harmonize children through books about the requirements of modern age and to create awareness among them regarding religious principles.

He said that proposed emergency alert system with the name of “Taalash” would be developed in the country on the pattern of “AMBER Alert.” Initially, the system would be launched in Lahore and Multan division, he added.