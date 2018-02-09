Need for greater cooperation between Sri Lanka, Pak urged

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sri Lankan Ambassador to Pakistan Major General (Retd) Jayanath Lokuketogodoge and Consul General in Karachi G.L. Gnanatheva have underlined the need for greater cooperation between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in different sectors through enhanced interaction at the government and people-to-people level, including more trade and cultural delegations.

There is a big scope to increase bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and to further strengthen seven decade old political and cultural relations of the two countries, they said.

Sri Lankan envoys were speaking at three-day Sri Lanka Food Festival-2018, inaugurated here at a hotel on late Wednesday evening.

The event linked to 70th independence celebrations of Sri Lanka was also graced with Lankan cultural dance and musical show.

Diplomats from various countries, and prominent business and political personalities also attended the event.

The Ambassador said Sri Lanka-Pakistan relations spread over last seven decades were characterised by a true spirit of mutual respect, good understanding and excellent cooperation also in defence and security matters. Pakistan’s assistance in fighting against terrorism in Sri Lanka would always be appreciated by the people of Sri Lanka.

The two countries had possessed rich cultural heritage. Pakistan and Sri Lanka shared many similarities on this account. However, the cultural connectivity between our peoples should be developed into greater cooperation, he said.

As a step in this direction, Sri Lankan embassy had decided to celebrate the independence by providing the opportunity to the people of Pakistan to taste authentic Sri Lankan cuisine and witnessing the traditional and rich culture of the island at this food festival.

Being a rich in natural beauty, Sri Lankan tourism industry had grown tremendously and their government had identified Pakistan as a key market to promote tourism, he said.

The Consul General in Karachi said Sri Lanka had 1600 years of written history, which embodied its rich culture, long traditions and high values of human existence.