Need for unity, brotherhood peace in country urged

Anti-national forces will not be allowed to succeed, says NSPC

National Solidarity and Peace Conference organized by Majlis Ulema Pakistan at Press Club Lahore, Ambassador of Peace Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Mufti Ramzan Sialvi, Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari, Father James Chanan, Pir Usman Noori, Ahsan ullah Tabbasum, Allama Shakeel ur Rehman Nasir and others

Lahore (PR) Pakistan National solidarity and Peace Conference organized by Majlis Ulema Pakistan and Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony Pakistan was organized at Press Club Lahore.

This conference was presided over by the Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilall Committee Pakistan / Khateeb and Imam of Badshah Mosque Lahore / Chairman Majlis Ulema Pakistan / Chairman Interfaith Council for Peace and Harmony Ambassador of Peace Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.

Leaders, lawyers, journalists, intellectuals and civil society personalities and leaders belonging to religions participated and addressed the conference. Solidarity, unity and brotherhood are direly needed today And we have to play our role in protecting our dear motherland Pakistan from all chaos, we think that the damage to Lahore Corps Commander Jinnah House and all the property in the country is condemnable and this forum today is all about these incidents. Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said that today we all express solidarity with our brave armed forces and pay tribute and salute to the sacrifices of Pakistan forces for the country.

We stand with Chief of Army Staff Hafiz Syed Asim Munir. We will not allow the evil plots of the enemy and the forces spreading chaos in the country.

The prayers of the entire nation are with our brave armed forces. We salute the soldiers of the Pakistan Army for repelling the terrorist attack in Muslim Bagh and the martyrs. We pay homage to the martyrs, the death of a martyr is the life of the nation, our elders have supported the founder of Pakistan, Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam, in making this country, then Pakistan came into existence. Shaikhs and leaders of other religions should raise the voice of national unity from their pulpits and mihrabs and other places of worship so that peace and stability can be established in the country of Pakistan. Efforts to create peace and national unity in Pakistan must be continued, cases should be initiated against those involved in damaging the property of the country and the country should be saved from the evil elements.

The peace of the country is owed to the endless and unparalleled sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.

The Pakistan Army is the protector of the dear motherland Pakistan and protects the borders, the entire nation stands by the side of its brave forces, the hearts of the nation beats with the Pakistan Army, we express complete solidarity with the Pakistan Army. In the end, solidarity with the Pakistan Army was fully demonstrated and the slogan Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Pakistan Zindabad, Pak Army Zindabad was chanted in favor of the Pakistan Army.