Need for quality education stressed

Faisalabad

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar said that quality education was imperative to compete the world. He was addressing at the prize distribution ceremony of hostel beautification and cleanliness contest held among 23 hostels of UAF campus on Saturday. In the contest, Qazafi Hall under the supervision of Dr Muhammad Arshad clinched the first prize while Tipu Hall under the supervision of Dr Nadeem stood second and Tariq Hall secured third position.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar said that no nation could make progress without ensuring quality and research oriented education. He urged the youth to turn all stones for acquiring knowledge for the uplift, dignity and honor of the country as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.—APP