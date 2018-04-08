Need for playgrounds

Children have made it a practice to play cricket along roadside or on the road itself. They are busy in playing cricket and come to their senses when they are beeped by vehicles to give them way. Sometimes in order to avoid any incident, vehicles have to wait for a certain amount of time. This should be kept in mind that not every time luck works. Sometimes, drivers are also in hurry to reach their destination due to which children come before them and lose their life. Also the children play in homes or near homes due to which there are certain chances of hitting the windows which can result in fights among people.

Therefore, the government should bring this issue under consideration and build playgrounds for children so that they can play openly and with safety. This is not only helpful in their safety but will also play an essential role in developing their physical and mental capabilities.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

Related