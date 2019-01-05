Need for mustering public opinion for improving Pak-India relations stressed

Staff Reporter

Lawyers from India have urged the university teachers and legal fraternity to play their role for making public opinion in both societies to improve bilateral relations between Pakistan and India.

They were addressing a meeting with PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad during their visit to Punjab University here on Friday. The 32-member delegation was led by Punjab Haryana Bar Council Chairman Purtab Singh and All India Bar Association Secretary Herpet Singh. Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Deans of various faculties, University Law College Assistant Professor Samee Ozair, Punjab Bar Council Member Rana Intezar, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen and senior faculty members were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Herpet Singh said that the people of both the countries wanted peace in the region but false propaganda was being fanned through media. He said that there was need to promote collaboration between the two countries in all sectors including energy, trade, which would improve living conditions of the peoples of Pakistan and India. He said that we must join hands to promote brotherhood and people to people contact. Recalling some memories of Punjab University, Mr Herpet Singh got emotional and his eyes got wet. He said that his forefathers were the graduates of the great alma matter and it was the dream of the delegates to visit PU. Mr Partab Singh said that they wanted to learn from legal education system of Pakistan. He said that this was the real picture of the public sentiments of both the countries as they wanted to promote good relations and wished peace in the region.

He said that he got love from the people of Pakistan and it was always a memorable experience to visit the country. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the leadership of both the countries should sit together and resolve all the issues. He said that regional peace would contribute to development of both the countries and their people. He said that the university had recently established Baba Guru Nanak research chair at Oriental College to spread his message of peace.

