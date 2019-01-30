Need for major reforms in Govt housing authorities

Zia-ur-Rehman

THE Real Estate remained as one of the vibrant businesses in Pakistan at times when the country was facing terrorism and economic crunch. Economy functioned due to domestic investment in the Real Estate due to larger public confidence. There were expectations that the new government will help promote investors’ confidence in the real estate through improvement in the Government own real estate departments such as the CDA, KDA, LDA, Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation and other departments in the large cities, however, the government instead of improving these departments started a mega-project of “Naya Pakistan Housing Programme” with a milestone of a massive construction of houses all over the country mainly for the poor and middle classes. While it’s too early to comment on “Naya Pakistan House Programme” but creating another Authority after CDA, KDA, LDA and FGEHF will shift Government attention from the poor performance of these Authorities.

The Government could encourage investors for investment in the Real Estate but it started crackdown in various cities against encroachers while no attention was paid to improve the performance of government owned societies where investors could continue their activities. The impact of one-sided policy has been felt on the economy and overall investment in the real estate has become standstill resulting in downward trend in the economic activities. In some parts of Islamabad, the government demolished encroachments but left damaged buildings which are presenting a negative image of the capital, especially on Kashmir Highway where foreigners may think of the damaged marriage halls, houses and restaurants as an outcome of war on terror. These damaged structures need to be replaced with massive plantation on roadside of Kashmir and Express highways. Encroachments are not possible without the involvement of the local administration or staff of the housing authorities. In Islamabad for instance, where CDA is busy using machinery against private housing authorities to demolish illegal structures, where it has hundreds of illegal dhaba restaurants, cafes and small container-shops. These Dhabas and shops located in G-11, G-10, E-11, D-12 and I-10 Sectors serve as an illegal source of income of CDA employees.

The courts where on one hand ordered to demolish encroached properties should also hold those accountable who allowed these encroachments. There are a number of mega-buildings in Islamabad which violated the ICT building codes but were ignored by the CDA officials because of their vested interests. It is because of the criminally bad performance of CDA that encouraged the general public to opt for other private societies. At times when CDA deliberately failed in developing its sectors, private housing authorities got an advantage of attracting investments. There are several sectors in CDA which are waiting for development since the 1980s. Thousands of allottee who got their plots in CDA sectors passed away with dreams to build their houses but CDA to-date did not make any development especially in E-12, I-15, I-14, similarly FGEHF failed to develop G-14, F-14 and 15.

Besides development part, these Authorities have failed in providing civic amenities to residents. While the shortage of water is widely known in Karachi where tanker mafia and municipal departments are on the same page, Islamabad has also been facing severe water shortage since last few years and business for tanker mafia is on boom especially between March and Oct. As CDA failed in providing water to its residents, consequently people were helpless but to drill for bore machines in their homes as a result water crisis has increased during past few years with significant decline in water level. At present, people are dependent on CDA and private tankers which charge a hefty amount for 3-5 minutes water.

The government needs to focus on institutional reforms in its development and civic authorities. Instead of appointing officials on deputation from other departments, these Authorities should be empowered and made more transparent and accountable. The long-awaited housing sectors should be developed so that people can start their economic activities especially in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore where people have plots and money but waiting for the government to develop those sectors. Economic activities will increase when the government will pay equal attention to all institutions rather than focusing only on its flagship initiatives. In the instance when private societies have earned billions of dollars in real-estate, what stops you, the government, from providing quality infrastructure to the people and generate similar revenues, after all it has all the resources and powers to achieve but lacks a “Will”.

—The writer is a public policy commentator and communications professional.

Share on: WhatsApp