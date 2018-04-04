Need for harmonization amongst all revenue collecting agencies stressed

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Former federal finance minister Dr. Hafeez Pasha has stressed the need for harmonization amongst all revenue collecting agencies to attract more local and foreign businesses.

He was speaking at an event organised by the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) in connection with the Tax Day celebrations.

Dr Hafeez Pasha praised the PRA for introducing a transparent taxation system in a very short span of time. He also advised the tax authorities to gain the confidence of the businessmen before implementing any new taxes so that fewer implications are faced and more revenue can be generated.

Dr Pasha also praised PRA’s initiative of conducing Tax Clinics for different sectors as he thinks this helps gain trust of the industrialist but advised the government to make business friendly policies.

He also applauded PRA’s initiative of introduction RIMS like monitoring system for different sectors as he thinks it shall not only help increase tax revenue but assist in curbing tax evasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PRA Dr. Raheal Ahmed Siddiqui said, “With the improvement in the law and order situation in Pakistan and the completion of various CPEC projects, more and more local and international businesses have either directed their attention towards doing business in the country or have already decided to expand their businesses.”

Other speakers said the registration of new businesses in both federal as well as provincial revenue authorities have been increasing with every passing day and the implementation of local tax laws are more necessary than ever. To comprehend new challenges i.e. tax evasion, facilitating tax payers, understanding of tax laws, increase of tax revenue, etc., more deliberate effort should be made by all the competent authorities to work together and resolve all issues including issue of double taxation, input adjustment and sharing of data, they said.

Since the introduction of PRA as provincial revenue collecting agency in 2016 it has proved its existence by conducting tax clinics for different sectors and registering new tax payers while inducting new smart systems like RIMS, STRIVE, E-Courts into its portfolio. PRA as a tax revenue collecting authority has not only in the past achieved its revenue targets but is on course to achieve a new tax revenue target for current year where it stands at a 9 months high revenue of Rs.75 billion, which is 50% higher than previous year for the corresponding time period, an official of the PRA, said.

During the meeting representatives of ICAP, PTB, OICCI, LCCI and PBC highlighted presented their concern, issues and ideas to the authorities for the betterment of the tax system. They stressed the need for a broad based policy, directly focused towards the ease of rules and regulations for the industry.

They also appreciated PRA’s effort for conducting such events under Tax Day celebrations and advised the authority to repeat such meetings every year as it helps create a conducive environment for a healthy discussion and resolution of issues.

The event was also attended by Mr. Javed Ahmed (Member Operation PRA), Mr. Ali Mansoor (Commissioner Appeal PRA), Aman Anwar Kadwai (Additional Commissioner PRA), Mr. Salman Zafar (Director IT PRA) and delegates of Institute of Chartered Accounts of Pakistan, Pakistan Tax Bar, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Overseas Investors of Commerce & Industry, Department of International Development, Pakistan Business Council and delegation from all provincial authorities including the FBR.