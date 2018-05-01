Need for change

After a long investigation by JIT team, Nawaz Sharif was declared disqualified by Supreme Court which was not only highlighted by Pakistani media but also by International media. It was, in fact, a matter of shame for Pakistan that a person holding such respected post was declared dishonest. Now, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has been disqualified for hiding his assets and getting a salary from a foreign country for being an employee. Same will occur with other ministers as well if we start investigating their profile as well. This is really sad and heartbreaking.

We are left with no pride and feel ashamed for being Pakistani. Our leaders have not left us showing our identity openly and proudly in International countries, as we are afraid of being humiliated. It’s time that we decide to bring honest leaders in our country. It’s time we don’t let these corrupt people make us fool anymore. If we really are concerned about our country, we have to decide to bring change and get rid of this corrupt mafia by giving our vote to deserving candidates in upcoming elections. Being students, it is our responsibility that we start awareness campaigns among students by playing the same role as students played in the era of Quaid-i-.Azam.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

