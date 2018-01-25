Need to face reality of unsettled borders

Views from Srinagar

Sohail Ahmad

A good fence helps to keep peace between neighbours.” This proverb is often associated

with famous American poet Robert Frost, who used it in his poem “Mending Wall”. Notwithstanding the metaphor’s intended meaning in the poem, it sounds so apt for India’s border issues with its neighbours Pakistan and China.

India’s rivalry with Pakistan is as old as the birth of the two nations, which among other things is often reflected in the border skirmishes. Similarly, India’s boundary relations with China are also far from normal. Making matters worse for India, Islamabad and Beijing share strong bilateral ties.

In the recent past, the political and media discourse in India has been dominated by ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along Line of Control and Chinese incursions in Ladakh. Though exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani soldiers along the LoC is not new, the frequency seems to have increased over the years.

Similarly, border tensions between India and China have also escalated. The state of Jammu and Kashmir serves as the battlefront on both sides.

In the latest bout of violence, several civilians and soldiers have been killed on both sides in cross-border firings.

For many political and media warmongers in India, the increase in ‘acts of provocation and belligerence’ by Pakistan and China are part of the Sino-Pak conspiracy to ‘contain or corner India’, but the fact remains that the constant confrontations stem from the longstanding border disputes rather than any evil plot.

According to Indian officials, 860 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops were reported in 2017, compared with 221 the previous year. Meanwhile, the Doklam standoff also seems to be far from over following the reports of massive infrastructure build- up by Chinese in the disputed area. Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated its claim that Indian troops had “illegally transgressed” into Doklam. “We hope the Indian side learns lessons and avoids such incidents in future,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.

The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India was more guarded in its reaction. “We are, of course, keeping a constant vigil on the developments [which have a bearing] on India’s security and taking all necessary steps to safeguard it,” said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

“The two sides do have, and have used established mechanisms to resolve any misunderstandings,” he added.

On Thursday, Army Chief General Rawat had said that any Chinese infrastructure in the standoff area was “temporary” in nature.

India’s response to Pakistani “provocation” has been markedly different from its relatively restrained reaction to Chinese “aggression”. Some opposition leaders have questioned this inconsistency. Some years back, Omar Abdullah sought to compare the Chinese intrusion in Ladakh and the look-alike situation from Pakistani side.

“Had Pakistan intruded into the Indian territory 10-15 km, the whole nation would have been staging protests and expressing outrage. We would have snapped our trade and travel talks, discontinued our cricketing ties and so on, but when it came to Chinese intrusions, there is calm as if nothing has happened,” Omar had said.

On some occasions, the Indo-China border row has witnessed interesting developments. Some years back, there were reports about “unidentified flying objects (UFOs)” in the Ladakh sector. These mysterious objects were a source of major embarrassment as the Indian military spent several months investigating what it thought were ‘Chinese spy drones’ violating its air space – only to discover they were in fact Jupiter and Venus.

The Indians were misled by these yellowish spheres that appeared to lift off from the horizon on the Chinese side and slowly traverse the sky for three to five hours before disappearing. There were over 100 sightings of UFOs in eastern Ladakh. After the ‘mistaken identity’ and the accompanying embarrassment, Army officials confirmed that these UFOs were not Chinese drones or satellites.

The continuing border confrontations with China and Pakistan underline the fact that unsettled borders are not good for India’s relations with its two nuclear-armed neighbours.

A section of Indian media and political parties have been clamouring for a tough response from the government to the Pakistani and Chinese aggression. No matter how they portray the skirmishes and incursions, it is a fact that India cannot afford to settle the matters by military means.

According to some estimates, the total disputed territory runs 118,950 square miles including 450 miles of Line of Control. ‘The Economist’ rightly termed the India-Pakistan border as “the world’s most dangerous border”.

No need to say, the border tensions will persist as long as the territorial disputes are not settled. It is for India’s own benefit to mend its fences with the neighbours.[[email protected]]