Need to break ‘vortex of violence’: Mehbooba

Srinagar

Shocked over killing of four policemen in an IED blast in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday urged the people to work shoulder to shoulder to break the “vortex of violence” in the state.

These policemen were killed when they were on duty to protect the people in the town. It is highly unfortunate to see, Mufti said here.

“The vortex of violence in the state needs to be broken and for that every section of society has to work shoulder to shoulder,” she said.

She wrote on Twitter: “Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families.”

Four policemen were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants went off in Sopore in north Kashmir.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: “Very sad news from #Sopore. May the four brave J&K police personnel killed in the line of duty today rest in peace.”

JK Congress chief GA Mir condemned the killing and said the incident had exposed the tall claims of the Mehbooba government about the Kashmir situation being normal. The government of India and JK governments were engaged in concealing the truth, he alleged.—KR