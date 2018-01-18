Need to address public issues in South Asia stressed

Salim Ahmed

Renowned political and social scientists at international conference have called upon the governments of South Asian countries to resolve mutual issues, enhance economic cooperation and focus on serving their nations who were living in poor human conditions.

They were addressing the inaugural ceremony of two day international conference on “Changing Regional Political Dynamics in South Asia” organized by Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies and Department of Political Science here on Monday.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakir, former foreign secretary Shamshad Ahmed Khan, renowned political analyst Prof Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, distinguished participants from different countries and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

In his statement, Prof Dr Zakria Zakir said that the poor nations of South Asian countries were facing serious problems like poverty, lack of basic health and education facilities etc. He said that the people were struggling to survive in poor living standards and it was difficult for majority of them to make both ends meet.

He said that there were social injustices in our societies and we must give priority to resolving social issues. In his address, Mr Shamshad Ahmed Khan said that the world was facing challenges of diplomacy mixed with brute force, power struggle, invasion in the name of self-defense and religion based culture of extremism and terrorism.