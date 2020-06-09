NED University announces fees reduction

The NED University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor DrSaroshHashmat Lodi on Tuesday announced 20 percent slash in semester fees in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. As per details, the VC NED university also announced to waive off the hostel rent for students residing in varsity hostels from all over the country. SaroshHashmatLodhi, in a statement, said that the administration announced relief for students despite knowing that varsity was going through a financial crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic. It is pertinent to mention here that University students from across the country gathered outside the office of the Higher Education Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday demanding their full semester fee be waived. They also wanted varsities to stop their online classes and promote students to the next semester without any examinations. With placards in their hands, the students shouted slogans and blocked the capital’s ervice Road for traffic. Last week, the academic council meeting of Karachi University approved a proposal to initiate online classes for students as recommended by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).