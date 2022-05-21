‘Necessary for China, Pakistan to strengthen communication, coordination on major strategic issues promptly’: Wang Wenbin

Beijing: As Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to embark on a journey to China today on his first official bilateral visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin’s said that the visit would fulfil FM Bilawal’s wish to make China the first stop on his official foreign tours, as well as be the first in-person high-level engagement between the two countries since the formation of the new Pakistani government.

Wang Wenbin, talking in a press conference, was asked to comment on China’s consideration for inviting Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal to visit China.

The spokesperson replied that, as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan needed to strengthen communication and coordination on major strategic issues promptly and jointly respond to new developments in the international and regional situation and various risks and challenges.

“State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to have [a] comprehensive and in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest,” Wang Wenbin added.

Regarding the iron-clad relationship between the two countries, he said that China hopes to take this visit as an opportunity to renew our traditional friendship, consolidate strategic mutual trust, further deepen our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.