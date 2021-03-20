Nearly 4,000 new cases as Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio continues to rise

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday recorded 29,576 with 3,876 more people testing positive for the deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 623,135 and the active cases in the country stand at 27,188.

Forty-two corona patients have died during the past 24 hours, 40 of whom were under treatment in hospital and two out of the hospital in respective quarantine or home, taking the nationwide death tally to 13,799, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Out of the total 42 deaths that occurred during the last 24 hours, 15 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan carried out 40,946 tests in the last 24 hours out of which 3,876 returned positive, taking the national positivity ratio to 9.46%.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio closed in on 10% on Saturday. A day earlier, the national positivity rate stood close to 8%.

Around 579,760 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

A total of 9,732,033 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,657 corona patients were admitted to hospitals across the country.