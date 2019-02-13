Nearly 36,000 people died during road mishaps in Pakistan last year

Haripur

The Motorway police is making all out efforts to make sure adherence to traffic laws by road users, after it was revealed that at least 36,000 were killed in road crashes across the country in 2018. This was stated by Motorway police Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Asghar Ali Yousafzai during a session held to create awareness of traffic laws among Khubaib College students.

He said the statistics showed that road accidents claimed 1.2 million lives worldwide every year due to ignorance of traffic laws. “Death rate would considerably reduce if a sense of respect for road signs and traffic laws was inculcated among drivers and motorcyclists,” the SSP said.

Shedding light on the steps being introduced by the Motorway police, Yousafzai said a strict action will be taken against violators of traffic laws without discrimination, while the use of mobile phone, hands-free device and headphones by drivers is discouraged by imposing heavy fines. He urged students to drive cars, ride motorcycles and cross roads carefully saying their life is more precious than everything.—INP

