Nealy 100 troops killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clash

About 100 soldiers were killed in fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, as strikes on both sides fueled worries that wider hostilities between the longstanding rivals will break out.

Azerbaijan reported losing 50 soldiers, while Armenia said at least 49 of its soldiers were killed.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, the battle broke out shortly after midnight with Azerbaijani forces unleashing an artillery bombardment and drone attacks in several areas of Armenian territory. Although the amount of shelling decreased throughout the day, Azerbaijani troops were reportedly still attempting to march into Armenian territory.

According to the foreign ministry of Azerbaijan, late Monday night and early Tuesday morning saw a “large-scale provocation” by Armenia. According to the report, mines were planted and shots were fired toward Azerbaijani military targets.

Nagorno-Karabakh, which is a part of Azerbaijan but has been ruled by ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there concluded in 1994, has been the source of a decades-long dispute between the two countries.

In a six-week conflict in 2020 that resulted in a peace agreement brokered by Russia, Azerbaijan regained large portions of Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the agreement, Moscow sent roughly 2,000 soldiers to the area to act as peacekeepers.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged both parties “to refrain from further escalation and show restraint.” Moscow has engaged in a delicate balancing act in seeking to maintain friendly ties with both ex-Soviet nations. It has strong economic and security ties with Armenia, which hosts a Russian military base, while also has been developing close cooperation with oil-rich Azerbaijan.

The international community also urged calm.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Armenia and Azerbaijan “to take immediate steps to deescalate tensions, exercise maximum restraint and resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue” and implement previous agreements, his spokesman said.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled closed consultations Wednesday on the renewed fighting. – Agencies