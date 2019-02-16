NDU join hands to present the first ICPECW, spanning Beijing, Islamabad and Gwadar

Staff Reporter

With the upcoming completion of Phase 1 of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by end 2019, Phase 2 “Industrial Cooperation” is picking up speed. It is powered by rapidly developing public and private Special Economic Zones (SEZs), industrial relocation from China, attracting FDI into Pakistan, and growing opportunities for trade through new products and markets.

Obortunity, Pakistan’s premier CPEC-focused firm, and the National Defence University (NDU) are organizing an International CPEC Workshop (ICPECW), a 2.5 weeks international learning and networking platform on CPEC, spanning Beijing, Islamabad and Gwadar. ICPECW will be held in Beijing, Islamabad and Gwadar from 17th April – 3rd May 2019.

ICPECW will bring participants up-to-speed on the key areas and challenges of CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), to the point where they can conceive and implement solutions. Participants will build a network of key public and private sector individuals, in China and Pakistan. They will see for themselves where CPEC stands and where it is headed. And they will be able to rapidly formulate and implement their own strategy of benefiting from CPEC, a unique economic opportunity for Pakistan and the region.

Share on: WhatsApp