NDU delegation in Sri Lanka on study tour

Islamabad

A twenty-one-member delegation from the National Defense University (NDU) of Pakistan is currently visiting Sri Lanka on a foreign study tour from April 15 to 19 during which it would meet prominent personalities of the country in addition to other activities.

The delegation, led by Major General Fiaz Hussain Shah, comprises of senior officers from Pakistan’s Armed Forces, Civil Services and Officers from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and China, who are undergoing National Security and War Course at NDU, said a press release received here Monday from Colombo.

The delegation visited the High Commission of Pakistan for an interactive session on April 16.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan, Major General (R) Dr Shahid Ahmad Hashmat briefed the delegates about the overall bilateral relations between Pakistan-Sri Lanka and the role of the High Commission.

During the visit, the delegates would be meeting with a number of prominent personalities from Sri Lankan Armed Forces and civil Institutions including Chief of Defense Staff, Commanders of Sri Lankan Army, Air Force and Navy.

The delegates will also be visiting Galle and Trincomalee, the statement added.

The National Defence University is the premier institution of Pakistan, catering for the needs of senior leadership from various segments of the society, both domestic and international, in comprehending security issues and policy/strategy formulation, and act as a national think tank.

The NDU is a center of excellence in academic and research pursuits in diversified disciplines, providing well thought out inputs on national security at strategic level.—APP