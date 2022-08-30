NDMA warns ‘very high level flooding’ at Nowshera

Islamabad: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday warned about a “very high-level flooding” in the River Kabul during the next twenty-four hours.

Similarly, the NDMA also cautioned that River Indus at Taunsa was also likely to attain a very high flood level in the next twenty-four hours.

The advisory also cautioned all concerned Federal Ministries/Departments, PDMAs, irrigation departments, respective district administrations/DDMAs, and municipal/city administrations to maintain enhanced alert level/monitoring of developing situations to reduce reaction/response times.

Death toll reaches 1,136 as flood threat lingers in KP

It also advised all civic agencies/rescue services (Rescue 1122/Fire Brigade/Ambulance/Civil Defense) to remain alert and ensure the availability of personnel and equipment in at-risk areas during the forecasted period.

“Travellers and tourists are forewarned about risks posed by floods in vulnerable locations and maybe diverted to safe lay-by/waiting areas with a sufficient supply of water/food and essential medicines in case of adverse/dangerous road conditions by Police, NH&MP and Local Administrations,” the statement read.