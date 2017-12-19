NDMA, UNICEF sign Work plan 2018-19

Staff Reporter

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Monday signed a joint work plan for the year 2018-19 under program “Continued Collaboration in Child Centered Disaster Risk Reduction Interventions.”

The plan document was signed by Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat and Acting Representative of UNICEF Cris Munduate. The work plan is in line with its agenda to implement a child-Centered Disaster Risk Reduction approach in preparing and responding to disasters as well as early recovery. Since 2015, NDMA-UNICEF partnership is aimed at enhancing the authority’s capacity and delivery of services to minimize risks for children and ensure their well-being and protection in disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

Several national level policy documents have been developed and implemented under the partnership. One of the key achievements was the formulation of the Pakistan School Safety Framework and its pilot projects in all provinces and regions of Pakistan including Islamabad Capital territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir besides Gilgit-Baltistan.

The current multi-year work plan of 2017-18 is continuing to focus on the priority areas like Child-Centered disaster risk reduction through child-inclusive risk assessment, school safety and education in emergencies to ensure sustainability of education in all times, children participation through advocacy and communication, knowledge management, capacity building and institutional strengthening for child inclusive climate change adaptation (CCA), capacity building and engagement of relevant stakeholders for disaster preparedness, mitigation and prevention and Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in schools.

The Chairman NDMA said the 2018-19 work plan would serve as another milestone in NDMA’s efforts to ensure that children were protected and prepared for emergencies and their voices were included in decision-making process and policy formulation at all levels of disaster management. Cris Munduate said collaborative efforts of the both organization had led to outstanding achievements during last years.

“The UNICEF advocates that the survival, protection and development of children are universal development imperatives, which are integral to human progres,” she said and added that her organization looked forward to support the NDMA to further the rights of children in all phases in disasters.