NDMA, UNFPA sign MoU for work plan to address humanitarian crises

Zubair Qureshi

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) signed Annual Work Plan with the UNFPA- Pakistan here on Friday. Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen Omar Mehmood Hayat and Country Representative UNFPA-Pakistan, Dr. Hassan Mohtashmi signed the document on behalf of their respective organizations.

The MoU envisages cooperation between the two organizations for Gender Mainstreaming, specifically in humanitarian crises to cater the needs and concerns of vulnerable groups in the entire DRM spectrum. The work plan is part of the Multi-Year Agreement (2018-22) signed between the two organizations in December 2017to address issues of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and protection of women during, pre and post disasters phases.

While speaking on the occasion Chairman NDMA said the work plan would strengthen capacity building of key government departments to generate evidence for prevention and response to Gender Based Violence (GBV) during disasters. “Engaging the government machinery will ensure design, implementation and strengthening of systems and policies that are gender transformative” he added.

Interventions/activities in the work plan are focused on the preparedness, response and resilience in sexual reproductive health and Gender Based Violence (GBV) including the development of a Minimum Initial Service Package (MSIP) tool topilot the gender component of Pakistan School Safety Framework in schools across Pakistan.