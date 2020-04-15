NDMA to procure PPEs from local market

Staff Reporter

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal has announced that from now onwards all personal protection equipment (PPEs) for safety against spread of Covid-19 will preferably be procured from local market.

This principle decision has been taken to support local businesses and manufacturing industry. Chairman NDMA has directed the procurement committee that maximum procurement be made from local markets through local vendors except where product of required quality and quantity is not available. He was informed that all personal protection equipment (PPEs) except for N-95 is now locally manufactured and available in Pakistani markets. Chairman NDMA has said that manufacturers who intend to produce N-95 will also be supported and informed local production of N-95 masks up to one lac will start by this month’s end.

He, however made it clear that to supply PPEs, especially to doctors and paramedic staff for their safety against infectious virus is of acute importance therefore, quality and quantity of the PPEs will not be compromised at any cost. He said that only products not available in local market according to required standards and quantities will be imported.