NDMA provides 114 new ventilators to Punjab hospitals

In the wake of an increase in cases of coronavirus in different cities including Lahore, the Punjab government has decided to increase the capacity of hospitals for the treatment of Covid patients.

The decision was taken at a meeting held to review the situation of coronavirus in the province, here on Saturday.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, via video link, chaired the meeting that was attended by the Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Specialized Healthcare, Secretary Primary Health and officers concerned.

The meeting reviewed the availability of health facilities in hospitals after an increase in coronavirus cases and decided that the number of beds and ventilators for patients in all major hospitals in Lahore would be increased.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that the number of coronavirus patients in Lahore has increased alarmingly in the last few days.

She said that keeping in view the current situation, steps are being taken to provide the best medical facilities to the Covid patients.

She added that a proposal is also under consideration to give facility of walk-in vaccination to people of 65 years of age and older.

The provincial minister also issued instructions to improve the arrangements for the Covid patients at Services Hospital.

The Chief Secretary Punjab directed the Secretary Specialized Health to complete arrangements for dealing with any emergency

. He said that the number of ventilators and beds in cities with high cases should be increased and the process of vaccination should be expedited there.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to protect the health and lives of the people.

The Secretary Specialized Health briefed the meeting that following the increase in cases, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided 114 new ventilators which will be active in hospitals soon.

He said that in view of the current situation, a helpline has been set up to provide information regarding the availability of beds in the hospitals of Lahore.

Citizens can seek guidance about the availability of beds in the city’s hospitals by making a phone call to the hospital concerned.