NDMA-NHN launch national roster on emergency response

Staff Reporter

National Disaster Management Authority launched first ever National Roster on Surge Emergency Response Team here with cooperation of National Humanitarian Network Pakistan and Actionaid Pakistan. Lt. General (Retd.) Nadeem Ahmed, Former Chairman NDMA, was the Chief Guest at the launching ceremony of the Roster.

While addressing the opening session of the ceremony Brigadier Mukhtar Ahmed Member Operation NDMA has said that launching of first ever National Roster on SERT was an important breakthrough towards realization of our cherished national goal to build a disaster resilient Pakistan. He said that this National Roster is a comprehensive resource pool which comprises of the technical experts and people from diverse fields who have decade long experience in mitigation emergencies and disasters. He hope that roster members would be playing a vibrant and active participatory role to cope up with disasters and emergencies in future.

Lt. General (Retd.) Nadeem while speaking at the occasion as Chief Guest has said that it was his long time desire to establish a pool of expert to responds the emergency situations. He applauded the efforts of NDMA and its partners for launching of first ever National Roster on SERT.