NDMA monitoring Sindh, Balochistan drought situation: Minister

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was working in to deal with the drought situation in the specific areas of Sindh and Baluchistan.

Speaking in the Senate during question hour session, the minister said that currently NDMA was also busy in looking after the situation after rains created in the effected areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He said that in past NDMA has worked efficiently during the earthquake 2005 and the situation created after the flood 2010.

He said although after 18th constitutional amendment, NDMA was a devolved subject and fundamental responsibility to manage the disasters rests with respective Provinces, while NDMA acts as national backup support at federal level.

NDMA functions in close coordination with all relevant Govt departments including Armed Forces, NGOs/ INGOs, UN and Donor Agencies, he added.

He further said that Disaster Management Cycle comprises of Before Disaster Prevention & mitigation, Preparedness, Early Warning, and after disaster Rescue & Relief, Recovery & Rehabilitation, Reconstruction. In view of magnitude of disasters vis-a-vis handling capacity various Disaster Management Bodies including DDMA, PDMAs or NDMA, he added.

