NDMA holding capacity building workshop

Islamabad

National Humanitarian Network (NHN) and ActionAid Pakistan is holding a four day (19 – 22 February, 2018) training workshop on Surge Emergency Response Teams (SERT) under the leadership of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Addressing the opening session of the workshop, Member Operation NDMA, Brigadier Mukhtar Ahmed said on Monday that NDMA has started the process to formulate a national level strategy framework for bringing sector experts and volunteers under National Umbrella to build a national system.—APP