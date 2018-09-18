NDMA educates Chitralis on MHVRA, SHVRA

Islamabad

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has imparted necessary education to the residents of District Chitral owing to its disaster prone topography on multi hazard vulnerabilities and risk assessments to mitigate major disasters and threats. NDMA had organized a seminar on Multi Hazard Vulnerability and Risk Assessment (MHVRA) and School Hazard Vulnerability and Risk Assessment (SHVRA) through a consultation workshop in District Chitral. The purpose of the workshop was to brief the audience on MHVRA and SHVRA activities undertaken by NDMA through its Project Management Unit.

The workshop also aimed at seeking necessary participation of all relevant stakeholders for smooth execution of MHVRA study in Chitral. The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Chitral Khurshid Alam, Col. Moeen ud Din, Commandant Chitral Scouts, and representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, local government, district administration, and distinguished notables of Chitral. The Commandant Scouts and Deputy Commissioner, Chitral appreciated NDMA’s efforts for undertaking MHVRA study in District Chiral and expressed their thoughts on the significance of such studies for effective disaster management in the district. Project Director, NDMA Ehtisham Khalid thanked district administration, World Food Program and Pakistan Red Crescent Society for their whole hearted cooperation in making the awareness session and study a success.

The NDMA representatives highlighted the importance of MHVRA intervention keeping in view the vulnerability of the District to multi-impending disasters. It was outlined that, “disaster management is a shared responsibility, calling for the participatory approach to work in close coordination with the line departments and local level stakeholders”. It was also highlighted that the credibility of MHVRA results must be absolute and should be strictly based on government endorsed data. A presentation on MHVRA Model was also given by NDMA representatives where much emphasis was laid on the fact that, “MHVRA is an inter-disciplinary study requiring multidimensional data sets from different departments and therefore demands close coordination with district level line departments”.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp