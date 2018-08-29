NDMA demands consolidated legislation on disaster management

Islamabad

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has demanded the government to do consolidated legislation on disaster risk management and mitigation to lessen the losses in this disaster-prone country. “Pakistan is a disaster-prone country which requires consolidated legislation on disaster risk management and mitigation,” said Chairman, Lt. Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat in an exclusive talk with APP.

He said that contrary to the standard practices, different institutions were given mandate to deal with disasters, either natural or man made, in Pakistan while internationally disasters were being dealt by one institution under single management. He said that lack of coordination and absence of consolidated management, has always been obstacle in efficient disaster risk management and mitigation.

Internationally, the disaster management agencies are working under chief executive or head of the state while in our case it remained under Ministry of Climate Change till March 2018.

Answering another question, he said the 18th amendment devolved the subject of disaster management to provinces, adding the provinces today are at varying levels of competence in terms of Disaster Management.

Highlighting the importance of consolidated legislation on disaster management, he said there should be constitutional and institutional link between Met office, SUPARCO and other institutions working independently. National Emergency Operation Centre was a basic set up that needs to be functionalized, he added. The main impediments and hurdles in effective disaster risk response and management are due to improper legislation.—APP

