NDMA asked to take Parliament on board for drought mitigation measures

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Madviwalla Friday asked National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to take the parliament on board along with the federal government, for disaster mitigation endeavours in the affected areas of the country. Addressing the one-day National Consultative Workshop on Drought organized by the NDMA, he said that Pakistan was blessed with diverse seasons, valuable natural resources and hardworking manpower where the menace of drought had posed certain challenges to the social sector, agricultural economy and other factions of the country. He said that some global reports put Pakistan as third water-scarce country of the world which was contributing more to aggravate the drought conditions prevailing in the country. He said the secretary agriculture Balochistan informed that the underground water table had receded below 800 feet to 1200 feet whereas same situation is in Sindh’s districts of Tharparkur, Metiari, Dadu, Hyderabad and others which had increased the risks for social and agricultural development in the province, he added.

“The facts being provided to me show 420,000 families in 8 districts of Sindh and 135,000 families of 18 districts of Balochistan are explicitly undergoing drought impacts where millions of livestock has perished with billions of dollars economic and social loss,” he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp