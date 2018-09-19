NCSW to hold women literary award

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) is all set to hold its first Literary Award for young women writers to encourage them for promoting women’s rights through their creative writings.

Under the theme “Women Literary Award” two awards will be given to the best submissions, one in Urdu language and the other in a provincial language of the country.

NCSW will appoint selection committee for the decision of award and decision of the committee will be final, Rehana Wahga an official of NCSW said.

Winner will get a monetary prize and their work will be published by NCSW, large number of women from across the country submitted works of fiction in the form of collection of short stories and novel. Only unpublished original work will be accepted, she said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp