NCSW report suggests to enhance women participation

The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in its annual report on “Women in Elections 2018” has suggested to enhance women’s participation in political party decision making by increasing their representation up to 33 per cent in all decision making bodies.

The report was launched in collaboration with Democracy Reporting International (DRI) with the funding support of Heinrich Boll Stifting. The report says that there were 105.99 million registered voters for these elections. 59 22 (55.8744 men and 47.73 million (44%) women, i.e., a gender gap of 12.5 million compared to 10.77 million in 2013.’

Report further pointed out that there were five transgender contestants, while male candidates accounted for over 94% of the total.’ Only seven women were included in the 157 non-Muslim candidates nominated by the Parties for the various assemblies. The report critically analyze that lack of voter education among women was noted by both polling staff and transgender candidates in their first elections faced obstacles to get registration, as voter , as candidate and as observers.

The report also points out that many polling station venues were found to be inadequate, inappropriately set up in small humid congested rooms without fans proper ventilation or drinking water. There was no seating available for elderly or pregnant women.—APP

