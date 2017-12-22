NCSW to protect rights of women

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Council of Social Welfare organized a one-day seminar titled ‘implementation of the protection against harassment of women at the workplace act 2010 and our social responsibilities’ in collaboration with District Population Welfare Office, Islamabad.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare presided the seminar while Mrs. Samina A. Hassan, Secretary, National Commission for Status of Women was the Chief Guest. Representatives of Civil Society, NGOs, Students, other stakeholders and large number of women of different departments including CA&D Division attended the seminar.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, NCSW said in his presidential address that the present Govt. Is committed to create a safe working environment for women, which is free of harassment, abuse and intimidation with a view toward fulfilment of their rights to work with dignity. National Commission for Status of Women is playing active role to protect the rights of women including working women. It is our collective social responsibility to contribute in the formation of a safe and secure society where women can work with dignity and freedom. Women are the custodian of values of any society. Islam protects their specific rights which were denied by other religions.

The Last Prophet (PBUH) granted special status to women as mother, daughter and wife. Both male and female are equal in the eyes of law. It is high time that society should acknowledge their basic rights according to true spirit of Islam and change our behaviour for them. Mrs. Ambreen Ajayeb, Executive Director, Bedari briefed about the Protection Against Harassment of women at the Work Place Act 2010 and said that this Act builds on the principles of equal opportunity for men and women and their rights to earn a livelihood without fear of discrimination as stipulated in the constitution.