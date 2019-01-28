NCSW holds capacity building workshop

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) organised a one day training workshop to enhance the capacity of volunteer agencies titled “Enhancing Capacity Building of NGOs working for Social Welfare in ICT” in collaboration with Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP).

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, NCSW presided the seminar while Ms. Wajiha Ikram, Parliamentary Secretary M/o Federal Education and Professional Training was the chief guest. Representatives of youth, civil society and Government departments attend the training workshop. In his presidential address, Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman NCSW said that Pakistan is among those fortunate states where people do charity and welfare activities eagerly. Voluntary Social Welfare Agencies and NGOs are playing key role in the Social and Economic Development of Pakistan. Service of humanity is the best virtue.

Holy Prophet (PBUH) said “The Best among you is one, who benefits others.” The welfare of a person is the main theme of every welfare activity.

Share on: WhatsApp