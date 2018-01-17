NCSW forms group to help end child sexual abuse

Zubair Qureshi

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Tuesday formed a core group of civil society organizations (CSOs) for initiating consolidated and sustainable efforts to end child sexual abuse (CSA).

The core group was created at an urgent meeting of civil society organizations, representatives of law enforcement agencies and human rights activists called by the NCSW Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz to discuss progress of Zainab’s case and future strategy for quick response towards any such unfortunate incident. The meeting was attended by a large number of civil society representatives and activists.

One of the major role of the core group would be to map the work that has already been done in this regard at different platforms; besides devising a sustainable strategy to address such incidents in future at institutional, structural, legal and social level. The group would also work on listing of vulnerable groups that suffer acute forms of sexual abuse but have largely been ignored by government, media and the society such as disabled persons and transgender community.

Participants of the meeting strongly condemned the incident and urged the government to take concrete measures for zero tolerance towards child sexual abuse. They urged media to respect privacy of the victim and his or her family, avoid sensationalism and ensure constant follow up of the story of such cases so that a social change can be achieved through media awareness.