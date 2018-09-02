NCP, FJWU agree to deepen bilateral cooperation

Fatima Jinnah Women University and National Care for Physics have signed MoU for further deepening and strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding the ventures through science and technology.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding scientific and research cooperation was signed by DG NCP Dr Hafeez Hoorani and VC FJWU Prof Samina Amin Qadir in presence of senior officials of both institutes, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Director General NCP briefed about the vision, objectives and scientific achievements of the NCP.

The delegation was apprised about the latest state of the art facilities at the Centre.

NCP is a national centre and we are very forward looking to accommodate young researchers to use our technical facilities from across the country. It is very important to motivate and bring female researchers in the mainstream research areas in Pakistan to maintain the gender balance, he said.

In the meeting future possibilities in field of scientific and research based partnership between both institutes were discussed in detail.

It was also told that researchers, MS and PhD scholars were conducting their projects and were also working on new and emerging research areas. The meeting also discussed bilateral cooperation and assistance to the FJWU through science and technology.—APP

